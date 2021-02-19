Pop stars and twins Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar recently released a smashing Punjabi hit — Sona Lagda. The duo who is known for lending their vocals for Bollywood party chartbusters like Hawa Hawa from Mubarakan and Ladki Kar Gayi Chull from Kapoor And Sons made their debut in Punjabi music with this love song. With a fun ethnicthemed setup and peppy music video, the song released in collaboration with singer Sukh-E, has garnered over 12 Million views on YouTube.

Sona Lagda has a reggaeton beat and one can put on their dancing shoes for this number. We were curious to know what went into making of this track. Prakriti shares, “We have always wanted to do a desi song. This has been on our cards for a while now. So when an out and out party number like this came to us, we just had to get on board with it.” While the song has quite a beat to it, the music video is a riot of colours. From the setting to the costumes, the track has ‘feel good’ energy to it. “The music video is as Indian as it can get. We also made sure to bring in an energy level that you can often find in a Punjabi track,” shares Sukriti about the the song.

Speaking of their attire, both the twins donned beautiful and vibrant desi outfits to match the song’s theme. Sukriti told us that this was the first time they dressed in Indian outfits for a music video. Prakriti chipped in and added, “It was essential, you see?”

Sona Lagda definitely looks like a party anthem, but the core of the song is that it is a tale of love and cheer. The girls, who are known for their romantic numbers, told us that they do not have a fixed thought process while creating something like this. “Yes, we actually do not have a technique or a method. We don’t wake up in the morning, put it up on our schedules and plan for it. Songs like these just happen. Some days we get the lyrics first and on the other days, the tunes first. So there is never a concrete plan,” explains Prakriti.

The track is also a collaboration with Sukhdeep Singh, better known as Sukh-E, who has lent his vocals for the song. He also co-composed and penned down lyrics with the duo Bharath and Saurabh. The sisters sound elated as they told us how the collaboration happened. “We met Sukh-E in Mumbai and had a chance to talk about the song. Right from understanding our idea behind the song, to composing it, he brought it all together quite beautifully. So, you can say that it was like a dream collaborating with him,” says Sukriti.

Sukriti and Prakriti with Sukh-E

Sukriti and Prakriti shared how different this number was from the other songs they have been a part of. “The song that starts off on a melodious tone soon takes a shift to fast-paced beats and rhythms. We are trying to do something different with our craft with each release of ours. In our upcoming tracks, you will see us try our hands with rap too. Oh, and there is a melancholy tune we will be releasing soon about a heartbreaking love story,” shared the duo.

