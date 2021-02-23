During the lockdown, Bishwajit Ghosh released a song, Hum Ek Hai that united one and all. It starred actors Juhi Chawla, Shakti Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Archana Puran Singh and many others who lifted the spirit of thousands fighting the viral menace. The singer even dedicated a song to the Indian Army with Jee Bhar Ke Dekh Loon and now he is back with a mash-up of four songs that also includes his debut song Sau Fikr starring Shaheer Sheikh and Pooja Chopra. Excerpts from an interview:

Tell us about the romantic mash-up.

February is a month of love and compassion and in this romantic month, a romantic mash-up was bound to happen. In a day the mash-up touched more than 1 million hearts. This song is very close to my heart and I enjoyed recording it. It comprises four beautifully merged songs that already have much liking from the audience and have never been recreated as a back to back tune.

How easy/hard was it selecting the songs?

The song selection was the toughest part of the mash-up to happen. As I had mentioned I was looking for real new time romantic songs. Fortunately, it came out very well and turned to be the biggest hit on Valentine’s Day 2021. Also, the actors that have originally featured in the song are megastars. Jab We Met’s Tum Se Hi became a rage so did Emraan Hashmi and Soha Ali Khan’s song Tum Mile. Also, Badlapur films’ Jeena Jeena by Atif Aslam an emotional melody featuring Varun Dhawan was a blockbuster hit. The last one is my debut song Sau Fikr, a song dedicated to all who have fallen in love and are in love. The entire mash-up sounds like magic which I was a bit sceptical if this would turn out to be in a flow and if I could do justice but luckily things turned out to be in my favour.

What was on your mind when selecting the songs? And tell us more about the music.

The music is beautifully produced by Rupak Iyer, and I have conceptualised it by designing the bridges between the songs and the lyrical parts used from each of these songs. The basic idea was to come up with a mix that has never been made before with a tune that can catch one’s mind easily and gives peace. Spreading love has been my motto through songs and I hope I can with this one.

What’s next?

2021 is going to be filled with excitement and passionate projects. Many singles are lined up with various industry experts and artistes. Collaboration with singers and musicians for events worldwide is what I’m looking ahead to. Many international projects are in pipeline. I’m fortunate to have such support and love from my fans. And will continue to entertain them with soulful music.