Rapper Pinky Maidasani who is known for her folksy flair and is among the very few female rappers acing the genre recently released her independent single, Dil Ki Khidki.

Often referred to as the Indian Lady Gaga, Pinky is known for hit numbers like 'Bullet Wale Saiyaan' and 'Saiyaan Ji' which became extremely popular. She has also lent her voice for films like Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Mr Joe B Carvalho and the recently released super hit series 'Four More Shots Please'.

In her current song Pinky experiments with folk notes and electronic rhythms. Extensively shot in Rajasthan the video features Pinky and is written, directed and composed by Sandy Taneja. Pinky says "The kind of response we got within 24 hours of the launch of the song is unbelievable. The song is very close to my heart, and we had lots of fun while shooting it in Rajasthan. This is yet another experiment with urban folk along with some electronic treatment. I am confident that it will be loved. Sandy has done a terrific job with the lyrics as well as keeping the tune in such a singalong note and as a director, he has been fantastic as well".

