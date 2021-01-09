Singer Neha Bhasin is back with a new track. This time she beautifully captures the emotion of heartbreak with the track Tu Ki Jaane that is set to release on January 11. The Punjabi pop singer who is also well-known for Bollywood songs such as Jag Ghoomiya, presents this soulful rendition that falls in the Punjabi hip hop genre.



Indian cinema and music videos have always glorified destruction in heartbreak but Neha's track offers a new perspective about modern-day love. Speaking about it, Neha says, "Tu Ki Jaane though is a melancholic song about unfulfilled love, it is about a road block in a once happy relationship. It also embodies the evolution of women in today's time. There is something about broken hearts and bare bodies, it has certain purity to it. A woman who is in love, if not treated right well will not end her life or destroy herself." Tu Ki Jaane is composed and written by Neha and produced by Sameer Uddin. The video is shot in a dilapidated hotel in Nainital to strongly portray the cracks in a once intimate relationship. The video features model Bardeep Dhiman as the male protagonist.

The director Prayrit Seth wanted to portray Neha as the unabashed and desirable woman although she is heartbroken.

