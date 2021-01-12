Akshay Khot who is known to have composed music for renowned artists like Padma Shri Padmaja Phenani Joglekar and Shadab Rayeen for his first album Rang and Arijit Singh’s soon-to-be-released Marathi film, drops a new single. And Akshay has not just composed music for Tere Bagair but he has also penned the lyrics and sang it as well.

Commenting on the song which opens up a floodgate of emotions Akshay says, “Tere Bagair is a song very close to my heart. It’s relatable and liberating in equal measure as these are emotions we have all experienced in one way or the other. I hope people enjoy listening to the song as much as we did creating it.”

Akshay, who’s inclination towards music began at an early age, honed his talent meticulously and his music is a testament of it. Tere Bagair is a beautiful track that is bound to strike a chord with the audiences primarily because of its relatable theme, the bitter sweet feeling that memories can have on us all. The video of the song narrates the love story between two partners, who live life to the fullest in each other’s company and create memories that will last for a lifetime. The track apart from being soulful imparts the important message of love, love which should not have any boundaries whatsoever.

Song Link - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1qgyFOzren8&t=57s