Amit Trivedi’s latest single Rusvaaiyaan is a heart-touching tale of two broken hearts sung beautifully by Shilpa Rao and Shahid Mallya. And as much as the lyrics and music, the choreography forms an integral part of the intense song.

Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh and Shivani Patel Nihalini portray the emotions of an aching heart with impeccable finesse through their moves, choreographed by the talented duo Shampa Gopikrishna and Bertwin Ravi Dsouza. Their moves have depth and bring out the emotions quite well.

Holding the soul of the song composed by Trivedi and penned down by Kausar Munir is the soulful melody of esraj. Trivedi has rightly roped in esraj player Arshad Khan who has kept the notes overflowing throughout, forming a connection with the listener.

The song has been released on AT Azaad, Trivedi’s YouTube channel and it describes the song thus: “Where there is love, there is pain too. Rusvaaiyaan, the second song from the album Songs of Love addresses the other side of love and takes you on an emotional journey of heartbreak”.

Song link: https://youtu.be/YZnIMIKkM0U