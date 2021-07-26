Paras Chopra's new song Yaar Mera Ghodi Chad Gaya

Indie singer Paras Chopra’s latest drop, Yaar Mera Ghodi Chad Gaya, is a high-on-energy Punjabi wedding number. Accompanied by an upbeat video, the song features actors Kanika Bhardwaj and Amit Channiwala along with Paras himself.

The Delhi-based multi-lingual singer known for his Haryanvi hit songs like Pehla Pyaar and Olha that crossed 1 million views on YouTube, felt the need for a fresh wedding song to add to the celebrations of those tying the knot during these gloomy times. The 25-year-old singer avers, "Wedding songs are at the core of Indian weddings that are incomplete without peppy dance numbers. Due to this prolonged elaborate pandemic, there are only a few new wedding songs for the newlyweds and their friends and family to dance. Yaar Mera Ghodi Chad Gaya comes with a fresh and upbeat tune."

Talking about the music, Paras, who loves old classic numbers and ghazals by the likes of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, shares, "It’s fun, full of energy and the rhythms and beats which are influenced by Punjabi music, makes for a great dance number. It’s for the friends and family of the groom who want to forget everything and shake their legs to some good music."