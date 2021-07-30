Singer Anukriti Menon chats about her debut single titled 6’4

Anukriti Menon, a A Jaipur-based musician, knew she wanted to be a singer since she was four years old. She recalls that it was the show Hannah Montana that drew her towards music. After a few highs and lows, the 23-year-old released her very first single, 6’4. We chatted with the artiste about her debut song and why she named it '6’4’. Excerpts:

What is the idea behind the track?

When I started writing the song, I had someone in my mind. But, after the first few lines, the lyrics felt personal. I barely knew this person and there was so much to say, so I changed my process.

The lyrics speak about infactuation, and unrequited love, which is out of your reach. That is also how I named my song. It is not about falling in love with tall people but a metaphor for people who are out of reach, or perhaps someone that you would never have a chance with.

How did you shoot the music video?

I wanted a simple, yet aesthetically pleasing video that fits with the lyrics. I took the help of my friends and my father and it took us one week to get it together.

Anukriti Menon

Do you have a dream collaboration?

Lots. But if I have to give you names, then it would be Tyler the Creator, Raveena Aurora, and SZA.

What’s next?

I have another release coming out next month. I am also working on a few singles that will be released soon.

Streaming on all online platforms.

