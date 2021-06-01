Singers Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval’s Is Qadar is striking the right chord. The song which is Kumar’s second collaboration with Raval has hit 100 million views on YouTube.

An ecstatic Tulsi quipped, ''I am absolutely elated about the success that of the song. I believe that it also has an equally lot to do with the work everyone on the team has done as much as me. With music videos becoming a popular form of content consumption these days, I am thankful that Is Qadar has also found a place in the hearts of the viewers as well as on the top chartbusters. We set out to do something different and we are glad that it clicked with the audiences.''

Is Qadar is penned by Sayeed Qadri and composed by Sachet-Parampara and is a love song with qawwali vibes.