New Age band PA System treated their fans to a new song from their chartbuster album Strangers Down the Hall. Their fourth song – Didn’t Mean a Thing continues the momentum kicked off by the album with its noteworthy lyrics and striking beats.

PA System started off by releasing their hugely hit single Black and Blue in February 2021 which was followed by In the Breeze and Oasis which kept the buzz on their album going. Didn’t Mean A Thing, releases with a beautifully shot music video which was shot right in time before the lockdown was announced. The band says "Didn't mean a thing is about a state of mind where one can move away from comfortable surroundings or people with a sense of being unwary and independent.”

PA System is an Indie pop/Alternative band formed in 2018 in Chennai, India. Writing and performing their originals for over a year now, they've played in major venues in Chennai including The Annual Covelong Festival as the opening act on the Surf Turf stage and The Annual Global Isai Festival organised by Exodus.

Strangers Down The Hall marks their departure from the rustic sounds of their debut EP and breaks new ground by presenting a plethora of new genres that the band have dabbled in while recording the album. Speaking about the upcoming album the band members say “Strangers Down The Hall is an amalgamation of all the ideas we came up with over the last two years since we first started PA System back in 2018. We produced them into finished tracks over the course of the lockdown, and we’re looking to broaden our horizons with a fresh palette of sounds that we have incorporated into these songs.” The song is available on all streaming platforms.

Listen: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=bXkpgxsIna0