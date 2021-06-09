At a gloomy time like this, we needed a song, an anthem that would lift our spirits and singer Dia Roy Chowdhury and composer Sayantan Dasgupta’s Moving On comes at the right time.

Penned down thoughtfully by Sayantan, the song centres around the mantra of staying positive, even in the toughest of times. Commenting on it Dia says, “Moving on is a collaborative which is close to my heart. Sayantan composed and penned the song to which I rendered my voice. The lyrics primarily centres around the mantra of staying positive, even in the toughest of times. It is relatable to the present scenario as the world is going through so much pain because of the deadly virus. However, it is a pledge to rise above the negativity and look up to the dreams and celebrate each and every moment as it comes.”

The track is peppy and uplifting just like the theme of the song and has been programmed by Sayantan and Alok Chowdhury has mixed and mastered the track. It has been released under the audio label and YouTube channel 'Kolkata Videos'.

Listen: Moving On - Dia Roy Chowdhury | Sayantan Dasgupta | Kolkata Videos | New Bangla Music Video 2021 - YouTube