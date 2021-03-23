TV sensation Heli Daruwala is one of the few actors who has been actively associated with music for the last couple of years. She has been featured in several music videos like Dil Mera Blast, Main Kisi Aur Ka, Aameen and Laila amongst others. Heli is now back with her latest track 'Vilayati Sharaab' which is sung by Darshan Raval and Neeti Mohan. Interestingly, south sensation Allu Sirish is a part of the music video along with Heli and it's the first time that any south actor is a part of a Hindi single.



Heli Daruwala is known for her dancing skills and her tireless dance regime is clearly visible in 'Vilayati Sharaab'. The song is an out and out dance number and both Heli and Allu Sirish have left no stone unturned to make it a visual treat.



Commenting on the same Heli says, “I am really happy at the way the song has come out. I am blessed to work with such an amazing team and the way Darshan and Neeti have sung the song is amazing. It feels great to see the response we are getting. It's surreal” she says.



The song has been composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George and was released on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel on March 22.