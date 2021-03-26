Ahin Viswam is a singer/songwriter from Cochin Kerala currently based out of Bengaluru. He is a versatile musician and experiments with a plethora of genres like classical, carnatic, folk, rock, lo-fi, and hip-hop. He has worked with bands like Skytrip and is currently working on classic rock songs that you do not want to miss. His mission is to fuse Western classic rock with Malayalam vocals and experiment with as many genres as he can. His song 'Sanchari' which translates to 'traveller' is about the journey we live and breathe and all the new faces we see during different phases of life. The song is available on all streaming platforms.

What is Sanchari about? What was the story behind it?

‘Sanchari’ translates to 'traveller'. The song speaks about my journey through life. I’m very passionate about travelling and was inspired to write this song when I moved to Bengaluru to study sound engineering. It was my curiosity that fueled my passion for travelling and it's not about going to a certain place or reaching a destination but the journey itself. Likewise in life, there are things we want to achieve and places we want to get to but what we do on a daily basis is a part of the journey that we must cherish. The lyrics talk about a magical world beyond this life and I am curious to find out what is there and along the way I will learn more and more. The song is for all the people around the world who are dreamers who will reach their final destination.

How would you describe the music that you typically create? What is your creative process ?

Sanchari is an alternative rock song and I’ve always listened to a lot of Indian bands and wanted to create something along the same lines. So I first wrote the lyrics and the basic guitar parts and took it to Nivin Raphael and Johann Sebastian who produced the song. Johann played the lead guitar parts and the rhythm guitars were by Ashil KN. Then we tracked the drums and added the other musical decorations around the music. It was then mixed by Manu Francis and mastered by Jishnu Suresh.

Have you had any formal training?

Yes, I have trained as a classical vocalist from a very young age and I wanted to expand my vocal abilities. I’ve been performing as a classical vocalist and also performed with a couple of bands in Bengaluru. Apart from that, I’ve been studying sound engineering at Seamedu School of Pro Expressionism which helped me discover the genres my voice works well with. The most important thing I learned was to trust my ears and my heart.

What was composing and collaborating with other artists like during the pandemic?

I don’t play a lot of instruments so I depend upon other musicians to finish my song. I like recording my songs with a live band which wasn’t possible due to the pandemic. The song was written about a year ago and I was only able to complete it recently. We had to record our parts separately and send them to the producer Nivin who was in Cochin where everything came together.

Who are your influences?

I used to listen to a lot of mainstream music in high school and discovered ‘Nothing Else Matters’ by Metallica in a salon. After my haircut, the barber introduced me to bands like Nirvana, Queen, Pink Floyd, Cream, Led Zeppelin, and System of a Down. That really blew my mind. A couple of years down the line, I was into the EDM and psytrance scene but found my way back to rock. That is where my roots are.

https://open.spotify.com/album/5NYl7A0me5jjvYn0crfDtL?highlight=spotify:track:1v1tAEbOLHPUwuHWfbXgCZ