Chicago-based Indo-American singer-songwriter Anza is all thrilled about her new single - Wild For You, which was released last week. The light-hearted Hindi / English track speaks of relationships where one partner is unsure of where it’s going and yearns to know more.

Anza says “Most of my songs centre around female empowerment and independence. And this one contradicts the persona of a strong independent woman who is having a difficult time focusing on her day to day life because of her infatuation with this new guy. The song takes a fun take with casual lyrics of her inner battles with this new feeling that she is not prepared for.”

The song has a short back story to it. It was written during the pandemic and was inspired by a movie script that Anza had received. Her want to get into the perspective of the lead actress made her write the song.

The video is a fun take on the concept where literally the artiste has gone 'Wild for the person" and is seen being kidnapped by several mascots in wild animal costumes as she runs for her life in a forest.

Listen: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7c7xBO8WWc&t=3s