The Hope Anthem arrives at the right time. A project by Y-East in association with a host of organizations including Offbeat CCU, Blooperhouse Studios, Jamsteady and Asha Audio Company brings together citizens, artists and social entrepreneurs, unified around a message of togetherness and mutual support in these trying times.

The song celebrates daily heroes who spontaneously help, support, come to the rescue of others and the environment, at a time where social and environmental challenges bear heavily on everyone’s shoulders. It is penned by Aditya Majumdar, Pauline Laravoire and Meghdut Roychowdhury while the music has been composed by Aditya Majumdar and arranged by Indrajit Dey (Indro).

“We all are going through a tough time due to the pandemic. People are being stressed both economically and mentally. This year it is more challenging for us. ‘The Hope Anthem’ shows a positive approach towards life. We are always with people. Along with the economical contribution for the society are also want to support people mentally. We believe if the song brings a ray of hope in someone’s life, we will be successful’, Meghdut Roychowdhury of OffbeatCCU.

The song is now available on Asha Audio’s YouTube channel and across all music platforms.

Listen: The HOPE Anthem | Tell Me Now | বলে দাও | Y-East | Aditya Majumdar | Meghdut & Pauline - YouTube