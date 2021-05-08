VAX LIVE: THE CONCERT TO REUNITE THE WORLD is an hour-Long special and vaccination campaign. The event aims to celebrate the heroic healthworkers worldwide and inspire action for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution to everyone.

The concert has been pre-taped at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and hosted by multi-platinum recording artist, actress and producer Selena Gomez, will include a night of musical performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R, and joined by Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn, and Sean Penn.

It will also have featured appearances from VAX LIVE Campaign Chair Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Special Messages from His Holiness Pope Francis, President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr Biden and Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan shared an urgent plea from India, where cases continue to rise, saying: “My country India is battling with the sudden surge of the second wave of COVID-19. As a global citizen I appeal to all global citizens to rise up, speak to your governments, your pharmaceutical companies, and ask them to donate, to give, to extend a helping hand to the public that needs it the most. Every effort counts.”



His Holiness Pope Francis called for “a spirit of justice that mobilizes us to ensure true universal access to vaccines, and a temporary suspension of intellectual property rights. A spirit of communion that allows us to generate a different economic model that is inclusive, just and sustainable.”

Catch the concert on Vh1 India, Colors Infinity and Comedy Central. 8 pm, May 9