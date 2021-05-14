Singer-composer Samira Koppikar, who debuted with the haunting song Maati Ka Palang, a track from the superhit film NH10 (2015), is back amid the raging pandemic with a soulful number Rehguzar f o r Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bole Chudiyan that’s slated for release in some time. Released a couple of weeks ago on YouTube, the song is on its way to touch a crore view. We had the sultry composer talking about the same and more.

What was the idea behind the composition of Rehguzar?

Rehguzar is a song that reflects the feeling of finding and uniting with one’s soulmate. The lyrics have been beautifully penned by Puneet Sharma and the lilting, memorable melody brings alive a larger-than-life romance between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannah in the film Bole Chudiyan. Anyone who’s experienced love can relate to this song. I’ve used live instruments like the flute, bouzouki, mandolin, rabab, harmonium and tabla to capture the rustic fabric of the sonic space and have balanced this with ambient electronic elements to add a contemporary vibe to the same.

You must be getting great feedback for your vocals in the song?

I’ve received a lot of appreciation for my vocals from other composers as well, who’ve observed that my tonality and feel is different to what they’ve heard before. People love the combination of both the voices and I must mention Shahid Mallya who has rendered his vocals so soulfully.

Has the pandemic affected you as an artiste?

It’s heartbreaking to see so many people getting affected by the second wave, which is more intense and widespread. People are dying and there’s a shadow of despair. One is feeling drained; there’s a lack of inspiration. I continue to push myself with creating music and singing, it keeps me going. The only motivation is that one hopes that one’s music can bring some respite and solace to listeners.

You started off in Bollywood as a composer in 2015. How have you grown as a composer?

I’ve come a long way, from creating my own music band in college to being nominated for my song, Bairaagi from Bareilly Ki Barfi. I feel that I’ve grown as a musician, working with directors, filmmakers, actors and business heads of music companies, understanding their musical vision in terms of the context of a feature film script.

What are the other compositions and projects you are working on?

There are a few feature film albums and background scores in the pipeline apart from a couple of web series and some non-film songs and videos. My next independent track, Mann Basiya, features popular vocalist Stebin Ben.

Who are your favourite singers among the current crop?

Shashwat Singh and Jonita Gandhi, who I recently featured in my last non-film song Meherma.

What kind of music do you prefer listening to?

It depends on my mood. While working out, dancing or running, I like listening to pop, reggaeton or party numbers. While chilling, it has to be smooth jazz.

Any particular song you are humming at the moment?

Enjoy Enjaami by Dhee, Arivu and Santhosh Narayanan.

All-time favourite composer?

SD Burman and RD Burman.

