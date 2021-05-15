Rapper Naezy and producer Rākhis have come together for their next track, Kasa Kai (translates to ‘How are you?’), which is an upbeat composition made in an effort to spread positivity during these difficult times.

The song features Naezy, who through his voice, pays tribute to his city ‘Aamchi’ Mumbai. The idea behind this upbeat track was to dispel negativity and bring in positive vibes in the lives of the listeners through music.

The song was released by BGBNG Music, a music label that aims to bring pop culture back to independent music.

Talking about his track, Naezy says, “This song is close to my heart, it speaks about my emotions and the message is loaded with what I feel for this city and its hip-hop scene. I have expressed myself with an open heart. I connected the story of my life with the ups and downs this city has seen in the last two years or so. The song teaches you to embrace positivity and shun negativity. I have also questioned boundaries of religion, community and country. It’s a layered song and that’s the reason it’s special for me.”

Producer Rākhis, a.k.a. Shikhar Yuvraj Manchanda, says, “This song is about Mumbai. I have lived in this city while taking baby steps into the music business. The ruckus and the craziness of this city have played a key role in my life and inspired my journey so far. Life has ups and downs but we must put our differences aside and try to help each other, especially through these difficult times. The lyrics of this song touch upon the way we can help each other and also change our attitude towards life.”

Rākhis also spoke about his experience working with Naezy and said, “As for Naezy, he’s a force to reckon with. It was an absolute pleasure collaborating with him. From seeing him perform back in 2015 to conceptualizing and creating this song with him, it has been a wonderful ride.”