Singer Khushboo Grewal collaborates with Ishq and drops her new single, Charche, which has a groovy vibe. The Punjabi song that was released today on the official YouTube channel of Koinage Records, is all about a blooming romance between a couple based out of Chandigarh.

Khushboo who started her career as VJ and later made her mark in acting and singing entered the music world in 2013 as a backing vocalist for the title track of Akshay Kumar starrer Boss. Soon, she gained popularity in the music industry with her hit track, Pink Lips- starring Sunny Leone in the movie Hate Story 2. Sharing her thoughts on the song, the crooner tells us, “Charche is a fun and peppy Punjabi track. The moment you hear it, your feet will start tapping on its infectious beats. Even when I was approached for it, I knew this was something, I would want to sing. And that is not just because I love the whole Punjabi music culture, but I loved the lyrics and composition of the song. I hope the audience will love it too!”



Ishq echoed Khushboo’s thoughts and added, “Charche is not just a song, it’s a vibe. Charche is my baby. From writing its lyrics to composing the music, I was throughout on my toes looking for different tunes, and wondering whether it is sounding perfect or not. Finally, when the song has released, it still feels like a dream and from the initial response I am eager to see our song topping the charts soon.”

Listen: New Punjabi Songs 2021| Charche | Khushboo Grewal | Ishq | Latest Punjabi Song 2021 | Official Video - YouTube