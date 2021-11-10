Bengal-born music composer and singer Baishakh Jyoti bags National Award for Kranti Darshi Guruji Ahead of Times

Bollywood singer and music composer Baishakh Jyoti bagged the National Award for the film Kranti Darshi Guruji Ahead of Times, this year. Calling the big moment, a huge motivation, the North 24 Parganas (a district in West Bengal) born musician offers, "It's a huge motivation if your hard work gets recognised in such an amazing manner."

The versatile singer whose journey in the Bollywood music industry kick-started with the reality show, Zee TV's SA RE GA MA PA, has worked extensively with big names like Sajid Wajid and Shankar Mahadevan. He says, “I usually don't make music with any expectation of award but this is definitely a huge motivation. I have done so many projects in this short stint in the industry and Krantikari Guruji will remain close to my heart. I want to thank my director Sudipto Sen who gave me this opportunity.”

Baishakh Jyoti at the award ceremony

Bikash, who has also composed for Shweta Tripathi-starrer Gone Kesh, adds, “Coming from a small town Bongoan in West Bengal, I am really happy that I have managed to motivate a lot of young people to choose a career in music. Last, I want to thank the Almighty for being so kind to me as this journey from being a newcomer in the industry facing loads of rejections and humiliations to winning the most prestigious National Award means a lot to me."

Baishakh who has also contributed to the Bengali and Odia film industry dreams of composing for AR Rahman.