Divine drops his first NFT in collaboration with Santanu Hazarika

The NFT fever has now gripped DIVINE, the talented rapper, who announced his foray into the cryptocurrency ecosphere with his first-ever non-fungible token in collaboration with award-winning visual artist Santanu Hazarika. The NFT, a homage to DIVINE’s album Kohinoor, has a striking visual by Santanu whose debut art fetched a handsome amount on the WazirX NFT Marketplace in a record 3 seconds after its release.

“Kohinoor holds a very significant place in my life and this NFT is a personal milestone for me. I hope my involvement in the NFT community inspires more artists to jump on the crypto bandwagon,” tell us DIVINE who has collaborated with some of the biggest rappers in the industry in the past.



Santanu says, "The artwork is a homage to the iconic Kohinoor album and to the journey of grey to gold while navigating the path of the angel and the devil. Vivian asked if I could incorporate a beast in the artwork so I took references of two beings - a lion's mane and a snake's scales. The valour of an angel and the slither of a snake with an animated halo and black angel wings highlight the divinity of our man himself! The journey to Kohinoor."

Internationally, rappers such as Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Lil Yachty, Soulja Boy, and ASAP Rocky among others, have also ventured into NFT.