Shaa’ir+Func and Pentagram guitarist, Randolph Correia on online gigs and his new album Blitch

Indian electro-rockers Pentagram led by noted music composer Vishal Dadlani (of Vishal-Shekhar duo) with seasoned musician Randolph Correia have often been confused with the American band of 1970 of the same name. But Randolph, who is better known for his popular acts like Shaa’ir+Func denies any such misunderstanding. Randolph recently dropped a five-song album Blitch which he says is an experiment with a technique on digital audio workstation Ableton with 35 tracks spread across four albums titled Waves, FUKT, Demon Inside and Pharm House.

“I got the sound for Blitch from Ableton technique and then started arranging little tunes out of that experiment, because most of these are like live jams,” explains the musician as we caught up with him after his recently concluded virtual concert Jim Beam Originals that paid tribute to American rock band Nine Inch Nails. “I did a concert to pay tribute to Phil Collins with Karsh Kale (Indian-American musician) earlier this year and then Jim Beam was for Nine Inch Nails so it was definitely yes for me. It’s been great to be doing our take on these covers in our own way,” Randolph says.

It has been over three decades since the band was formed in 1994 and Randolph tells us that each band member in the group has evolved in terms of their understanding of music and has become the best version of themselves. “We have made many albums together and toured massively. We just hang out and vibe and make music that’s always been the core for us and that’s how Pentagram was formed way back,” recalls the musician. Are you comfortable with online gigs? “They are great. I miss live concerts for sure because the energy is completely different, for the artist as well as the audiences,” says the guitarist and expresses that digital gigs need a lot of effort to create the experience for the audiences.

Apart from his music and versatile guitar performances, Randolph recently showed a side of his creativity with 25 A3-size sketches for his friend Karthikeyan Ramachandran’s graphic novel, 69. Interestingly, before becoming a musician Randolph had displayed his conceptual and abstract paintings at several art shows.

Streaming on Spotify.