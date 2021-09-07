Ali Abbas Zafar directs Diljit Dosanjh's next song 'Void'

Diljit Dosanjh is shooting with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for his new track Void

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is shooting with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for his new track Void, which is part of his new album titled Moon Child Era.

So far, the videos of the tracks Lover and Black and White have been released from the album.

Diljit said: "It is no less than an honour to have collaborated with Ali for this project. In fact, given that the songs and the entire album are so close to me, I am glad to see how the shoot of Void has turned out."



"I am extremely pumped for everyone to see the work, and I hope the videos receive as much love as the songs have," Diljit added.

An official announcement on the release date of Void is expected soon as the shoot is complete.

Meanwhile, Diljit will also be seen in a yet-untitled film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar which is based on the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.