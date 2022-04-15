Rapper Dit-O on the meteoric rise of Kannada rap…and where it's headed to next 

One of the biggest names on the Kannada rap circuit is Rahul Dit-O. Based-out of Bengaluru, the rapper makes topical and socially relevant music. And this has given him a huge fan following, and also some haters. But Rahul takes it all in his stride. As he made news for being signed on to the label Believe, we caught up with him about his music and what’s next in the pipeline for his career. Excerpts:

How did you start your rap career?

I used to be a B-boy in a dance crew and that’s how I got into hip-hop culture. One of my crew mates used to rap, which got me interested in writing bars. My biggest music idols since childhood were Tupac, Biggie, 50 Cent, Eminem, Ice Cube and The Game.

How has Kannada rap has grown over the years?

Our rap music has gone from just being played in neighbourhoods, to now gaining respectable prominence. Kannada rap music has grown to an extent that it is now played in pubs and there are even concerts where Kannada rap is the main act. I feel this is drastic growth. Now the audience is also able to tell the difference between what real rap is and what EDM pop music is. This evolution is boosting the scene a lot.

My biggest vision as an independent artiste is to take our local hip-hop culture to national and international stages. My music has always gained attention through provocative hard-hitting lyrics about the truths of society. People usually relate to my transparent lyricism.

How did you get signed on to Believe?

I made a controversial song Nangansiddu, for which I faced a lot of hatred over the internet. As a reaction to that I released a track called Thago, which was recognised and enjoyed by one of the artist managers at Believe. They later offered to sign me on the label. I have different flavours all ready to be served - be it commercial, motivational or controversial.

Your Power Star video is such a hit. Tell us about your relationship with Puneeth Rajkumar?

I grew up watching all his movies. I had the chance to see him in person at a pre-release event. And it only made me respect Puneeth sir more. His demise broke every Kannadiga, including me. And as a tribute to all the great things he did, I wanted to do my bit as an artiste. I made a song called Power Star, which was a tribute to the legend.

Tell us more about your recent releases.

Nanna Kannada is very close to my heart as it is made to describe the richness and beauty of my mother tongue Kannada. I feel that Kannada shouldn’t only be celebrated on November 1. Kannada should be celebrated every day. The track was made with utmost affection.

My other recent release is Obbane. Every person at some point in their lives has experienced betrayal, loneliness and abandonment. My lyrics depict the realities which all of us go through in that state.

The song Rocky Bhai, is about Rocky, a high-ranking assassin character from KGF. My track talks about the struggles that Rocky faced and how in spite of all that he grew up to be successful.

What is your advice for upcoming rappers?

Be genuine. Trust your journey and know that patience is the key.