Tareefan singer Qaran drops a new single titled 'Ooo Ooo'

Qaran, who became an overnight sensation with the upbeat number Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding, has dropped a new single titled 'Ooo Ooo'. The new song features Barfi star Illeana D’Cruz. Qaran has lent an urban pop vibe to the song with his beats and sounds. “Ooo Ooo on the surface is just an extremely fun record with a happy vibe. However, beneath the surface it’s about attraction and how we as humans tend to look for ourselves in the people we are attracted to,” tells us Qaran who made this song the day he was in very good spirits. That energy is consistent in the record.

This is Qaran’s first song of the year. He tells us that he has been putting in a lot of time in the studio creating new sounds and the music.

Talking about partnering with Illeana, Qaran says, “Ileana is phenomenal and her illustrious career in films speaks for itself. That being said she was incredibly humble and fun to work with. The vibe on set was extremely positive.”

The singer known for his physique lets us in on his secret to fitness. “I try and maintain a balanced diet along with weight training and boxing a few times a week. I have also been practicing intermittent fasting, and I totally vouch for it,” signs off Qaran.