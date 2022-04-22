Agam to perform their progressive Carnatic music in Bengaluru this weekend

For the band members of Agam, performing in their home turf Bengaluru is always special. “Not all of us are originally from Bengaluru, but our audience have made us feel that way. We’re super excited and thrilled to be playing at home,” says Aditya Badri Kasyap, the bassist of the seven-member outfit. The Carnatic progressive rock band takes the stage this weekend after a long break. Started in 2003, Agam has made a name for its unique sound that mixes Indian elements with progressive rock. The band is made up of Aditya along with vocalist Harish Sivaramakrishnan, keyboardist Swamy Seetharaman, lead guitarist T Praveen Kumar, percussionist Sivakumar Nagarajan, guitarist Jagadish Natarajan and drummer Yadhunandan.



At the upcoming gig, the band will dish out some of their much-loved songs, including Over The Horizon, Koothu Over Coffee, Seventh Ocean and Thoomani Maadathu. “As with any Agam show, you can expect quite a bit of improvisation across songs that fans have come to love, but you can also expect something new as well,” Aditya teases when asked about playing some never-before-heard songs. “We feel this is our homecoming show. And we couldn’t be happier to be playing our first show this year in the city,” the artiste sums up.



Rs 499 upwards. April 23, 6.30 pm. At Forum Mall, Koramangala