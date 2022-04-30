Raveena Mehta releases her first Indie Tere Liye

Belgium born musician Raveena Mehta rose to fame with Tiger Shroff’s acoustic version of Casanova last year, and carved her niche in the industry henceforth. The young lady has now ventured into the world of independent music with her first original Tere Liye.

“R&B has always been an area of fascination for me and I have always wanted to explore the genre Hindi music. Tere Liye is a product of my long harboured wish and I hope this track will encourage many more emerging artists like me to experiment with the genre,” shares Raveena Mehta who has written and composed the song herself as well.

The catchy song is a milieu of three languages Hindi, Punjabi and English with trap & soul beats. Raveena believes this track has the potential to be a Desi mood setter.

“My track speaks about the pangs of love and longing as well as explores the uncertainties that come along with a blooming relationship from a female perspective,” adds Raveena.

Shot at the iconic One Hotel South Beach and Design District of Miami, the composition gives off a very urban vibe.

Tere Liye is now streaming on Raveena’s YouTube channel @RaveenaMusic