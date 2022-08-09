Ankit Tiwari gives another romantic treat to fans with 'Jaaniya'

Popular singer Ankit Tiwari is back with another romantic track ‘Jaaniya’. The singer is well known for composing and singing some of his melodious and soulful tracks such as ‘Galliyan’ from the movie Ek Villan ,‘Galliyan Returns’ from the movie Ek Villan Returns, ‘Shaamat’ from Ek Villain Returns, ‘Dekh Lena' from Tum Bin 2, ‘Sunn Raha Hai’ from Aashiqui 2, ‘Tu Hai Ki Nahi’ from Roy, etc.

The song is Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, with lyrics by Siddharth Gauba, the song is produced under the banner of Treasure Records. Despite being newcomers, Navneet and Anishha have tried to do justice to the song by matching their dance moves and expressions to the notes and feel of the track.

Ankit says: "As a creator, who looks forward to providing the best to their audience, I feel at ease as well as elated to launch my new song for my millennial and gen z listeners, recording this song was one of the best experiences. (sic)"

The director of the song Sidhaant Sachdev is known for his projects such as 'Spotlight 2', shares: "I thoroughly enjoyed stepping out of my zone of moment-based love stories to create a new vibe of romance with 'Jaaniya'.

Ankit posted a reel on Instagram making the official announcement of the song, he captioned it as, “song #jaaniya is finally here on #treasurerecords. Please share your favourite line in the comment below. Don’t forget to make your reels and share with us. (sic)"