Aayush Sharma and Shakti Mohan sizzle in their new Chumma Chumma song

Aayush Sharma and Shakti Mohan’s new song Chumma Chumma is a treat. The desi dance track brings the two on screen for the first time and they have sizzling chemistry. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, the dance number is released under Hitz Music.

“The song is quite interesting mainly because it’s the kind of genre I love grooving to. I always admired these 'massy' dance tracks and finally being a part of it was exciting,” says Aayush, adding how he was intimidated by Shakti. “I was intimidated by Shakti. Her caliber of dancing is so difficult to match but she was very helpful and patient with me throughout the shoot,” he says.

The song is choreographed and directed by Vishnudeva of Ram Leela, Rowdy Rathore, R…Rajkummar fame.

Shakti, who has worked with the director Vishnudeva before on Aa Re Pritam Pyaare says, “It was wonderful to work with him again. The song is extra special because my sister Neeti (Mohan) has sung the female part. Working with Aayush was so easy and chill.”

Apart from Neeti Mohan, Nakash Aziz has lent his voice to the male part. The song is composed by Amol-Abhishek and penned by Abhishek Talented.