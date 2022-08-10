Arijit's song 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi' is about unrequited love

Singer Arijit Singh’s new song Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi from Laal Singh Chadda is out on August 11, 2022. The video depicts Laal and Rupa’s love for each other. The song has been composed by Pritam and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The music video complements the audio in every sense as it showcases the bittersweet moments of the unrequited love that Rupa and Laal have for each other.

Aamir Khan Productions shared a poster on social media as they announced the song.

In the caption, the makers captioned below: "Reminisce the bitter-sweet moments of unrequited love with the magical voice of Arijit Singh in #PhirNaAisiRaatAayegi, song video out now (sic)".

Meanwhile, according to the reports the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have proved that the music album of the film is one of the most amazing releases this year. The strategy used was by releasing the audio versions before the video ones, they have successfully put the spotlight on singers, musicians, technicians, lyricists and composers, and the whole team working behind the camera.

Arijit along with Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi, has also sung two more songs in the movie that is: Tur Kalleyan and Tera Hawaale. The song Kahani is sung by Sonu Nigam and Main Ki Karaan? By Sonu and Romy.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump.

The film will be released theatrically on August 11, 2022.

