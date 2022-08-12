Navneet Malik looks hot in the video of Ankit Tiwari's latest song, Jaaniya

Navneet Malik, who debuted in Love Hostel and went on to act in films including Tiger Shroff's Heropanti2 is creating waves with his moves in the newly released video of Ankit Tiwari's song Jaaniya.

The actor has been stealing hearts with his exceptional dance moves in this romantic and upbeat song sung by Ankit Tiwari alongside actor Anishha Pahuja.

The light-eyed actor tells us, "For an actor, it is very necessary to keep exploring and experiencing new things in life and that is what I have done through this song. It was challenging yet fun because the song itself is so refreshing and beautifully composed”.

Talking about the love and appreciation the song has received, the actor adds, "The post-release response has been outstanding. I am constantly getting calls and messages from people saying they loved the song. I just hope it reaches a massive audience, as this is the type of song that gets stuck in your head once you listen to it".

The song has been composed by the versatile singer Ankit Tiwari himself. Jaaniya has till now garnered well over 3 million views.