Musical extravaganza Jaya Hey 2.0 sets the tone for Independence Day in Kolkata

Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman of Ambuja Neotia recently hosted a musical tribute titled Jaya hey 2.0, to observe 75 glorious years of Indian Independence. This was further an initiative to participate in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, organised by the Government of India.

Conceptualised and directed by musical duo Sourendro- Soumyojit, the track features a rendition of the full 5 verses of our National Anthem Jana Gana Mana. The song, originally titled Bharata Bhagya Vidhata was written by the bard of Bengal Rabindranath Tagore in 1911 with 5 original stanzas, which was later on shortened to its first paragraph and given the status of our National Anthem in the 1950’s.

“The true essence of India can be understood through its fabric of plurality and unity in diversity. It is essential for every citizen to acknowledge and make a conscious effort to remember all those who sacrificed their lives for our country’s freedom. We had earlier conceptualised a similar programme in collaboration with 39 performers, but this year we are back with a bigger celebration with 75 singers to mark the 75th year of independence,” shares Harshavardhan Neotia.

The 75 artists who collaborated for Jaya hey includes stalwarts from across the country such as Asha Bhosle, Amjad Ali Khan, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Hariharan, Rashid Khan, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Shubha Mudgal, and Anup Jalota to name a few. Some young artists who performed along with these veterans include Kaushik Chakraborty, Shreya Ghosal, Amaan Ali Bangash, Aayan Ali bangasg and Ambi Subhramaniam amongst others. Usha Uthup, Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury, Parvathy Baul, Anupam Roy and Rupam Islam also joined in for the patriotic revelry.

“We are immensely thankful to our fellow musicians for collaborating with us voluntarily, and all the little boys who held the National Flag high during the anthem. We have created Jaya Hey 2.0 for every Indian, for all who believe in the values of our country - musically, philosophically,” concludes the Sourendra- Soumyojit duo.