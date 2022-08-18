Singer Kailash Kher launches I Pledge campaign to encourage youth to support India's march to becoming a superpower

Indian playback singer and music composer Kailash Kher has collaborated with Repos Energy to launch the I Pledge campaign. The singer launched the campaign anthem Hai Hausala Hai Junoon as a tribute to every Indian committed to India’s cause.

Repos energy is delivering energy on an app through Mobile Petrol Pumps.

"I am really happy this anthem that to encourage, excite and inspire our youth and every citizen of this country. I am sure that the whole of India will instantly connect to this amazing song. Every citizen of this country is deeply patriotic and the onus to take forward our country in the golden era lies on the shoulders of every citizen of this county,” says the singer.

The campaign is intended to make India a superpower and aspires to encourage the youth to do anything it takes to create the India of our dreams.

Repos, for its innovative start-up, has received the National Start-up Award 2021 for the industry 4.0 vertical from the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

“The campaign is our commitment to work towards making India a world leader. We hope our Pledge Anthem will be the revolution that inspires inclusive growth,” says Aditi Bhosale Walunj, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Repos.