Bollywood DJ Shadow Dubai to perform live this weekend in Hyderabad

DJ Shadow Dubai, a multi-award-winning Bollywood DJ, who has officially produced for Pitbull, Sean Paul, Guru Randhawa, Badshah, Bohemia and more will be in the city performing live this weekend. Shadow’s latest single, Casanova with Yo Yo Honey Singh and Lil Pump is ruling the music charts since its release.

Talking about his Hyderabad visit and some of his favourite places to play, the Slowly Slowly single Music Arranger fame says, “I have performed in Hyderabad quite a few times earlier too. I absolutely love the crowd, its energy, and their music. Coming to the pubs which I love playing are Prism and Playboy amongst others. At the event this weekend, I am looking forward to enthralling the audience by playing Bollywood and commercial mix, even though nightlife time has been reduced, I am planning to make the most out of it.”

Interestingly, his foray into this domain was all for the wrong reasons. “When I was young I saw a DJ playing at an event where I liked the way he controlled the crowd and girls. I also wanted to do that, so I learned the craft. Over the years I have become more serious about my work there have been both fun and struggle-filled years.

There were lots of sleepless nights, continuous travelling, missing important family functions, but my passion for music helped me to glide through it,” he shares. In his own words, he is a true Indian by heart. “When I am not involved in creating any music, you will find me watching cricket or any Bollywood movie,” he says.

DJ Shadow is planning to move towards music production for Bollywood. “I love Bollywood, in fact, it is my soul. One day I want to work with Ranveer Singh. At present, I am working on an international collaboration with Jason Derulo of Jalebi Baby fame and Guru Randhawa. The track should be out in another six-eight weeks,” signs off Dj Shadow.