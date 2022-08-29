Jubin Nautiyal raps for the first time with the song Meethi Meethi, says the song is 'special' as he has 'experimented'

Known for his breezy romantic songs that strike a chord with all, Jubin Nautiyal has come up with a new song titled Meethi Meethi but this time he's seen in a never-before-seen avatar - rapping. Sung alongside Payal Dev of Tauba fame, the song is a tad different from what Nautiyal has presented to us with hits like Raataan Lambiyaan and Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai and many more which are more romantic melodies. However, the new song touches a more fun note. Jubin is seen shaking a leg with sizzling Shangvi Srivastava in the song where the performers make a playful couple in the music video. With this song, the singer seems to be coming out of his comfort zone to present a different side of himself with R&B flavour and peppy beats.

Jubin says, “This song is special in so many ways because I’ve experimented with rapping and dancing and I'm truly grateful to Bhushan ji who helped me to push myself out of my comfort zone. I hope this track leaves fans with Meethi Meethi memories.”

Watch the music video here:

The groovy song is produced by Bhushan Kumar and penned by Rashmi Virag. The music video is directed by Vijay Singh. Thematically, the song takes us through the dynamics of the relationship of a couple who seek enjoyment and fun in the confinement of their home. Bhushan Kumar says, "Meethi Meethi is a melodious track with a peppy twist. The soulful vocals of Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev go well with the theme of the song."

Songstress Payal Dev says, “It’s always a pleasure collaborating with Jubin Nautiyal and Bhushan Kumar and Meethi Meethi is a fun track. I look forward to people’s feedback and hope they shower it with as much love as they have on our last hits.”

Rashmi Virag says on the energy of the song, “My inspiration for lyrics comes from the melody of the song and Payal Dev has worked on such a great tune. The song needed a youthful appeal and Jubin was to rap for the first time. We were extra careful in crafting the lyrics without compromising on the freshness of the song. It was a great collaboration and the song has turned out well.”

Adding to this, Shanvi Srivastava says on shooting the song, “I had a blast filming Meethi Meethi with Jubin Nautiyal. He is a complete gentleman and made me feel so comfortable on the sets. The music video is vibrant and visually wonderful and I’m so happy to be a part of it.”

Vijay Singh tells us what the audience can expect, “Meethi Meethi is unlike many tracks you’ve seen or heard from this magical pairing of Jubin and Payal. Here we see Jubin let his hair down, dance, rap and just overall have fun in this track.”

The song is out on Youtube channel of T-series

