EXCL: ‘My art is uncensored,’ artist-activist Kiss Nuka on using music as a form of rebellion

Known as Kiss Nuka, artist-activist Anushka Manchanda redefined herself and gave the music world her new avatar last year. Now, she is taking over the pop-rock industry one track at a time. Her music reflects her values; from saving the planet by following the vegan path to waving the feminist flag, Kiss Nuka does it all.

Recently, the artist partnered with the beverage brand Budweiser for the #YoursToTake campaign. She shared the space with artists like actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, designer Masaba Gupta and artist Santanu Hazarika, who hustled and seized a piece of the world.

Indulge sat down for a quick chat with Kiss Nuka after her trip to Qatar for FIFA World Cup. The former Bollywood singer talked in length about her connection with nature, how it inspires her music, her new avatar and everything between and beyond.

Your deep connection with nature reflects in your work. What is it in your surroundings that inspire you?

I feel a sense of completeness when I am in nature. It feels, well… natural. That sense of being whole brings me to my centre, the place from where everything flows.



You are known to use your music to rebel against the system. Tell us a little about that.

I find myself asking many questions not just about the system or us people in it, but also about myself, and that reflects in my art. At the moment, I am focused on celebrating the rise of the feminine through my art, which brings compassion, care, nourishment and love to its surroundings.

Kiss Nuka is your all-new avatar. What led to this rechristening?

Kiss Nuka is an amalgamation of my experience as a musician, my evolution as a human being, with my will to change the things that cause me pain or anger. My art is uncensored, and I create exactly what I want and how I want it via mediums of visual and audio allowing me to add layers to my storytelling.

You promote veganism actively on your social media handles, tell us a bit more about your journey towards veganism.

By being vegan, I choose a lifestyle within which I do not cause suffering to another living being. My skincare products, makeup, clothing, and food are all cruelty-free and without animal products. My spirit is clean, my body heals itself fast since it doesn’t have to spend time digesting meat or dealing with mucus from milk products.

How important is self-love to you and does it play a role in your music?

I had a pretty intense moment of realisation sometime last year about self-love. I think I had mistaken self-love for self-confidence and self-belief. I was priding myself on going full throttle, letting my brain run the show, ignoring the strain my body, and subsequently, my spirit was under. I had to stop — not overwork myself — to give myself time to just be!

I saw a Ted Talk once about the best creative ideas coming out of being bored. Was I allowing myself that time? Not at all! For me to produce the best music, I need to put myself in a creative space, doing nothing else at the time. This state of flow allows not just my brain, but also my body and my spirit to flourish.

What's next for Kiss Nuka?

An audio-visual release in early 2023, with a non-profit organisation, The Great Oven, that I support and is powered by this forward-thinking tech platform that brings a whole different fan-artist-community ecosystem into play– changing how artists can take control of their catalogue. My EP Serpentine was released in November, and I am going on an India tour in February to promote it. I have a remix EP of Serpentine coming out with some of my favourite producers around the same time.

Tell us a little about your collab with Budweiser.

In my head, I was ready the day I decided to start this project! However, I needed time to communicate the shift between what I was doing before, and what I wanted to do. I also needed time to hone my skills, learn more about the software and hardware I was getting into, and get to a point where I truly didn’t care about what others thought. The campaign inspires us to tune into our own voice and to find the conviction within ourselves to go after what we truly want. #YoursToTake is a war cry for the dreamers and believers in us all.

