Classical singer Manasi Prasad shares how she helps underprivileged children learn music and much more

Manasi Prasad, a well-known classical vocalist from Bengaluru, is the former director of the Indian Music Experience Museum. She learned carnatic music from renowned people like RK Padmanabha in Bengaluru and Dr Sriram Parasuram in Chennai. Since her first performance at the age of nine, Manasi

has performed in various parts of the country and abroad. She shares her thoughts on the trends in music, her career and more.

Tell us about your career and how it started.

I am a carnatic classical vocalist from Bengaluru. I started learning music from my mother at the age of four, and went on to learn from senior and respected gurus. I started performing music concerts at the age of nine and have gone on to perform at venues and festivals in six continents around the world. In addition, I have an MBA from II M Bangalore, and spearheaded the set up of the Indian Music Experience (IME) Museum, which is India’s only interactive music museum and a leading arts institution of Bangalore, supported by the Brigade Group. While I’ve stepped aside from my role as museum director, I continue to be associated with the institution in a strategic capacity.

What are the biggest achievements in your career so far?

I was the first musician from Karnataka to be awarded the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar from the Sangeet Natak Akademi. I have performed in countries like Chile, Mexico and Tanzania which are still not so common destinations for Indian classical musicians. I am among the few practitioners of Avadhana Pallavi, which requires unique multitasking skills. Spearheading the setup of the IME, which is a first-of-its-kind institution, was also an important milestone.

What trends are you witnessing in your field?

While a lot of people think classical music is only for older people, I am seeing a resurgence of interest in young people, in learning, performing and attending concerts. The Internet and social media has expanded the reach of classical music beyond its traditional audiences. Indian classical music, especially its percussion elements, is now part of the global music scene in many ways.

What would you like to see more of your field?

I would like to see the breaking of the misconceptions that classical music is boring, or too complicated.

It can be appreciated at many levels — the sound, the intellectual intricacies, the lyrics, the emotion and the spirituality. This means that all artistes have a role as educators to bring more people into the fold. I would like to see more audiences willingly paying for tickets to listen to classical music and not expecting free concerts. I would also want to see more venues for music in all parts of the city.

Tell us about the social work you do.

I have always believed that music must be more than entertainment and education, and must impact people’s lives in meaningful ways. At the Indian Music Experience Museum, the team has engaged in various community projects. Particularly in 2021, we embarked on IME’s flagship Project Svaritha, where the museum engages with children from socially disadvantaged and neurodivergent backgrounds. The museum also started a free online spiritual music class for seniors during the pandemic, which continues to this day. At a personal level, I love sharing music with kids, and I conduct workshops and interactions at various homes and special education centres.

What was the reason you chose to take this up?

I have seen the impact of music in my life – it improves cognitive abilities, calms the mind, and provides an outlet to channel our emotions. Music is also a great tool to bring communities together. It is by tapping into this transformative power of music, that we can truly bring change in society. This is why it is my life’s mission to share classical music with diverse audiences from India and around the world.

What are the challenges faced by you while working on social issues?

Conceptualising and building a public music institution was not an easy task, as there was no precedent for such an institution. Various arts continue to be underfunded in India, so fundraising for various projects and initiatives is a challenge. It is also hard to raise awareness about things related to music education — we need more support in all areas of the arts ecosystem so that our city can have a thriving cultural life.

What are your upcoming projects?

I am working on some new music, and have a busy season of concerts lined up. I have some collaborative work with artistes from other disciplines, and I am also consulting on various initiatives to set up arts institutions. I am also in the process of writing two books on music, which should see the light of day hopefully in 2023.