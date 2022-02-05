Spicing up social change



By Mahima Anna Jacob

KOCHI: Religion has caused chaos around the world. Though the central message in every one of them is love and peace, the irony is that most of them have a bloody history, wars instigated by selfish people over jealousy and greed.

A better concept of religion would be one that teaches people to be companions rather than competitors. This is what Southern Peppers, a five-member band from Delhi is trying to tell the world with their latest single ‘Naadan Modern’. A blend of dance, rap, melody, and electronica, the Malayalam music video is a clarion call against those who propagate hate in the name of religion in a mindless battle for supremacy.The band, comprising Sahil Sunil, Amal Prakash, Jithin.P.Ajith, Bhavna Vijayan, and Adhitya Manohar formed Southern Peppers in April last year.

The musicians, all in their 20’s, grew up in the Model town in Delhi. But their music is free of all ties of genre and language. “Naadan Modern isn’t confined to any category. It has instruments and electronica, but we would call it a rock band,” said the team. Their songs are something similar to western folk music with a North Malabar accent. Their songs speak of the new liberal thoughts, an era that calls out religion based on dominance.

The potent lyrics by Sahil, who is also the lead vocalist, has an impact on a listener, giving them something to think about. “It is quite common these days to see communities fighting and killing in the name of religion. One day, I thought to myself, how much chaos and violence could have been avoided if religion never existed. Technically, it is a man-made concept.

Religion should be personal, and its prime consideration should be compassion. You cannot propagate violence, or do as you please and use religion to justify it. All these thoughts came to me and I put it in the songs,” says Sahil, who is a final year Political Science student.

The team also complemented their song with a dance act, which shows a group of people who lives in harmony and unity are forcefully made to join the interests of communal goons who take them as hostages. “It was indeed a challenge to showcase religion. We represented it through different coloured ribbons. It is a metaphor for the way politics and power takes over rights and freedom,” says Sahil.

The six-minute music video also asks toxic believers to pay heed to the new generation that aspires to live in unity. “The line chindichudae namme pole translates to “Why not think like us?”, and it shows the expanding tribe of young minds that doesn’t want to be bound by religion. Humanity should triumph, always,” adds Sahil.

Jithin is the composer and guitarist. The guitar notes were curated by Rohit Suresh. “At first we thought of making a folk song. Since Southern Peppers stands for a new change, we later decided to mix a little electronica,” says Jithin, who is doing his final year BA Music.

Naadan Modern also features rap artist Abhishek K aka ThamBuraan. His fierce bars highlight the toxicity of blind faith. “He has painted quite a picture. The words of a 19-year-old boy and his perceptions about religion itself can make waves,” says Sahil.

Southern Peppers has dedicated the song to a better future and expects to bring a change in the mindset of people. Rohith Suresh handled the electric guitar, Anex played the drums. Shivendu aka Shiv&You played the keys and mixed and mastered the audio. Bhavna Vijayan is the assistant director and Vaishnavi K managed the choreography. The track was produced by Lucid Cafe.

Watch on YouTube: @Southern Peppers