Hyderabad-based musicians reveal their favourite love songs

Ahead of Valentine's Day, we chat with four well-known musicians, and find out their romantic tracks. Here's what they have to say.

Krishna Tejasvi, singer

The lead singer of Jammers tells us that his favourite love song is O Cheliya from Premikudu. Composed by A R Rahman and sung by Unnikrishnan, this melody has made quite an impact on Tejasvi. “The way the lyrics are written and how beautifully the tune complements them has always fascinated me. Not just as a love song, but it has to be one of my favourite songs ever,” the singer shares.

Krishna Tejasvi

Vaishak Menon, drummer

The drummer of Niraval tells us that Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua from Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein is his favourite love song to play on any given day. He adds, “The song is so melodious. How can one not enjoy it? The lyrics written by Sameer are poetic."

Vaishak Menon

Vidyadhar Raghavan, singer

Sarvam’s vocalist, Vidyadhar Raghavan, who is an ardent fan of Carnatic music says that the band’s all-time favourite romantic tune is Saathiya from the movie Saathiya. ‘‘You see, every love story has a range of emotions and that is shown in this song with different colours. Saathiya is a beautiful journey that takes one through the moods of love,” he explains. The band will perform a reprised version of the track on Valentine’s Day at Ironhill, Kukatpally.

Vidyadhar Raghavan

Ram Manoj Patnaik, musician

The vocalist of the band The Coastal Project, Ram Manoj Patnaik talks about his favourite song, Swaasye. ‘‘This song from Ye Maya Chesave is special in so many ways. The way it is placed in the movie and how Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya bring in a dose of romance is what makes it memorable even after all these years,” he shares.