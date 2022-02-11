The fifth chord of grief

The next step in taking up a new challenge usually has to do with wrestling the feeling of self-doubt that clouds the mind. In such times, most of us are not immune to thoughts such as ‘Will people like it?’ or ‘What if I fail?’. It was no different for singer-songwriter Shourya Malhotra (30). The Indirapuram-based artiste, who has been a practising lawyer since 2015, wrote his first song almost a decade ago but kept postponing its release due to self-doubt. Malhotra quit his job in January, 2020, to finally pursue his true passion, music. He has been crafting melodies ever since.

For Lost Memories, his debut single, released on February 4. Produced by Varun Rajput, founder of the Delhi-based Hindi rock band Antariksh, Malhotra serves up raspy vocals and a dreamy melody in this song centred on accepting the end of a relationship.

In this week’s Soundscape, we speak to Malhotra about the inspiration behind the song, and more.

Shourya Malhotra

Excerpts...

Tell us more about the writing process and how the song came into being.

Strangely, For Lost Memories has probably been the fastest song I have written. I was playing around with the guitar on an alternate tune, and the song basically built itself in an organic way. I wanted the song to be an honest and intimate “Thank you and goodbye!” song. I am particularly fond of the last section of the song: “I’m proud, and I’ll always be... we’ll do this again, with love on our side”, which seemed like a good way to say goodbye.

How was it collaborating with Varun Rajput (producer) for this song?

Varun and I go a long way back. When I started writing again, I wanted Varun to be a part of the process. He is an excellent musician and producer, and really helped me shape the song. The best thing is that Varun is incredibly patient and brings a lot to the table creatively.

What’s in the pipeline?

You can expect so much coming your way! Varun and I have already started recording another single; we plan to release it very soon. I am really enjoying the ride!

Shourya Malhotra’s ‘For Lost Memories’ is streaming on all leading platforms

Song- For Lost Memories

Artist- Shourya Malhotra