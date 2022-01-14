SCL Awards date changed; to be held in March this year 

The SCL Awards 2022 organised by the Society of Composers and Lyricists have postponed their third annual event to March 8, 2022. The event was initially scheduled to be held on February 1, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

A delay on the event dates had occurred as a mark of precaution due to the outspread of the Omicron variant. A push-back on the dates was announced two days after the Grammy Awards were rescheduled.

Ashly Irwin, President of the Society of Composers and Lyricists, had stated that “We are determined to keep this an in-person event, and, therefore, the safety and health concerns of those in our music community, our staff, and the production team are of the utmost importance.”

The final voting period of the award show is set to begin from January 17 to February 25. The results of the SCL Awards hold an influence on the nominations of the Oscars.

The award show hosted by Darren Criss was to feature musical performances of artists including Judith Hill, Nick Baxter, Emilia Jones, Emily Bear, and Abigail Barlow among several others.

The Society of Composers and Lyricists is a 76-year-old organisation that felicitates music across seven different brackets of visual media. The event additionally bears a David Raksin award to recognise Emerging Talent.