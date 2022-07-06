Gear up for the much awaited 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Latin music industry's longest-running award show The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 date has finally been announced. Due to be held at the Watsco Center in Miami on 29 September, the event will be aired live on Telemundo from the venue.

The three hour live show will be preceded by an hour long red carpet event. It will also host a number of engaging performances in between the award distribution to chart topping albums, artists and songs of the Latin music industry in the past one year. Produced by MBS Special Events, the annual ceremony boasts to be the only one that determines winners on the basis of actual sales.

The award show will stream 5:30 am IST onwards on Telemundo TV, and on Billboard's official website.