Backstreet Boys are back, will drop their first-ever Christmas album in October

American boy-band Backstreet Boys announced that they will be dropping a Christmas special album soon. It’s their first ever Christmas album and has been aptly named – A Very Backstreet Christmas.

The band shared the news on their social media platforms. A small video on Instagram begins with lead singer Brian Littrell saying, “We always talked about this Christmas record and it just fits.” With Wham’s chartbuster Last Christmas playing in the background we see a small clip of the members sharing a light moment followed by the announcement. It ends with, ‘Tell your friends the holidays start early this year.’

The holidays certainly start early for the fans of the band who have mesmerised millions with hits like One Love, Backstreet Back, I Want It That Way and more in the ‘90s. The album is a collection of yuletide classics plus three freshly cut tracks. They intend to launch it on October 14. The band is currently on a DNA World Tour and will be performing in the US and Europe till November.

Some of the tracks from the impending album include White Christmas, Silent Night, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Christmas in New York, Together, and Happy Days among others and these songs will certainly lift the spirit of Christmas this year.