Payal Dev talks about her partnership with rapper Badshah and new song, Tauba

After delivering a chartbuster two years ago, singer Payal Dev and rapper Badshah have teamed up again for a new single, Tauba. Starring the gorgeous South star Malavika Mohanan, the latest song is also a smooth number with Badshah’s catchy lyrics and Payal’s sultry vocals. Over a video interview, Payal talks about her partnership with Badshah and more. Excerpts:

Genda Phool turned out to be such a big hit. Was Tauba decided after that?

Tauba was actually planned before Genda Phool but somehow it was released later. Badshah had promised that he will do one song with me and I have been waiting for that. He happened to like the lyrics and showed an interest in singing it with me. He updated his lyrics though I had dubbed my part and lyrically changed the hook line to – Dil-eNadaan Hai Tauba.

The collaboration is unique. Your notes are more romantic while his part is groovy. Tell us about your partnership.

Badshah is the only person who hears and gives honest feedback to all my compositions before they are released. He appreciates me for my melody and I try to compose something that’s catchy and worth listening to more than once. Badshah is like a family. He calls me bhabhi. He also makes me listen to his songs before release.

What is your songwriting process?

First, I create my tune with rough lyrics and then work on it extensively. Tauba was first called Kaiko but since a song had come with the same name, we decided to change it and went ahead with the updated lyrics and hook line. What are you releasing next? I have shot a few music videos which are ready for release. So, you will be hearing a lot of new hits soon. Streaming on all major audio platforms