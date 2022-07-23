Prem Raj Soni's music video 'Woh Beetey Din' stars Turkish actor Ugur Gunes

Woh Beetey Din is an Indian Hindi language Music video released on 19 July 2022 and is available on T Series official channel to watch online, the music video cast has Ugur Gunes and Tanya Singgh.



Trendsetter and early 2000s pop queen Tanya sung this soulful single and is known for songs like Janam Kuch Toh Bolo, Chupke Chupke, Baahon Mein Teri, Juda Raasta, Adi Ve Adi, Piya Piya, Dhadkan, Khanki hain Chudiyan, Ankhiya Mila Le and Hosh, among others.

Reports stated that Gittanjali Singh has penned the lyrics of the song. Prem Raj Soni talks about his experience of making the song that has been shot in Istanbul. "Woh Beetey Din is a story about love and the complexities it brings with it. There is an immense amount of emotions and intensity along with breathtaking visuals (sic)," the Director states.

"I have been meeting a lot of filmmakers in Turkey and have quite a few of them as my friends. So, for me shooting the song was like shooting in my home city. It was wonderful (sic)," the director told media sources.

Praising Tanya's singing, Prem says that her voice is unique and beautiful as she brings along a nostalgic feeling that I think people will really be in love with. Tanya is a director's delight to work with as she is focused and dedicated as she is also family to me.

Prem is happy with the reactions. Even the response in Istanbul has been fabulous. "Like I said, I have many friends in Istanbul and I also have a company registered in Turkey. I plan to work a lot more out of Turkey now as a producer (sic)," he reveals.

The song, released on July 19, 2022, is composed by Ajit Singh and written by Gitanjali Singh.

