Ritviz to soon release debut full-length album 'Mimmi'

The Udd Gaye hitmaker describes it as his ‘most personal piece of work till date' which also serves as a humble ode to his mother, or Mimmi as he fondly refers to her.

Speaking about the album, Ritviz shared, "Mimmi is a collection of songs I wrote with my mom, to understand love better. I feel very grateful for the love I have received and continue to receive - it has and always will give me the strength to keep moving forward. But where there's love, there's also heartbreak (sic)."



He further mentioned to the media source, "Once I grew out of my cocoon and into the world outside is when I truly realized the value of the love I was taught, while being accepting of other love languages. My journey of realizing this was the progression of the album that I shared with my mother only to realize that it's not the journey even, but the company that helped me rejoice and realize, and that is why the album is an ode to my mother (sic)."

Also read: Destination Groove: Bacardi NH7 Weekender is all set to take over Kolkata

The 9-track compilation is inspired by his childhood and also pivots around the close bond he shares with his mother, who features as a vocalist and a lyricist on the Indian pop artist's upcoming release.

Together, the mother-son duo impeccably navigate through the exploration and acknowledgment of their unique perspectives and notions of love via their individualistic musical sensibilities. The album makes an earnest attempt to establish how life has come to a full circle for the 26-year-old who has always attributed his burgeoning success within the music industry to his supportive parents.

Ritviz has earlier released four record-breaking EPs and worked alongside Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Major Lazer, and LAUV. His album Mimmi is set to hit the airwaves on September 2, 2022.

Also read: International stars dazzle the ramp for Balenciaga Fall Couture 2022