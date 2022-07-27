'Ra Ra Rakkamma' teaser from Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' is out

The song teaser for Ra Ra Rakkamma released on 26 July 2022, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez on its poster along with Kichcha Sudeep. The dance number promises a treat to fans with some trendsetting signature dance moves in the movie Vikrant Rona.

The song has vocals by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz while Shabbir has penned the lyrics. The song is turning out to be a hit among music lovers. From the lullaby song which portrayed the sensitive side of lead actor Sudeep, to Hey Fakira, the soundtrack of the movie has been impressive.

Actress Jacqueline posted on her official Instagram handle announcing to her fans: “RA RA RAKKAMMA VIDEO SONG TEASER At 2PM Today!”

The makers had recently released The Devil's Fury video of the Gumma Banda Gumma theme song from the movie that gives the audience a sneak peek into the mysterious world of Vikrant Rona.

Vikrant Rona is a multilingual action-adventure that will see a 3-D release in 14 languages across 55 countries.

Billed as an adventure-based mystery thriller, according to the reports it is one of the most-anticipated movies releasing this year. After Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, it is the second Sandalwood industry offering to be made for pan-India audiences.

Vikrant Rona will release worldwide in 3D on July 28. Directed by Anup Bhandari, it also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

The movie is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in north India and produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.

The film will be distributed in north India by PVR Pictures.

