Renegades of funk

Youngsters sporting weird hairdos, accessories, body piercings, graphic tattoos, ripped costumes and flashy footwear have now become a common sight on the streets of Kerala. These ‘freakans’ or ‘freakathis’, as they are called, have weathered scorn and ridicule, and they are here to stay.

Recently, an intern, who did a quick scan of campus fashion trends in Kochi, returned exasperated: “I didn’t get much info. Most students don’t adhere to any particular style. They just wear what they feel like. And then, there are the freakans.”

What ‘people would think’ certainly does not deter this nonconformist tribe. At the Maharaja’s College in Kochi, one can spot all sorts of ‘freak styles’. ‘Street look’ and ‘sub-gothic vibe’ are in vogue, says a style guru.

“People’s fashion or style is their identity,” says Mabish Lal, a Maharaja’s student, who wears oversized shirts, baggy jeans and sports multiple finger rings and pearl chains. “Dressing up unconventionally has become a style statement.”

Students from across Kerala choose Maharaja’s College, as there is abundant freedom given to students, especially in their personal matters, adds Mabish, who is from Idukki. Abhishek Bhaskaran, of Kozhikode, concurs, adding that he experiments with girls’ tops and bold nail colours too. “I wear clothes my way as I want to stand out from the crowd,” says the final year BA History student. “People do stare at me. I take that as a compliment.”

Students say there is a misconception that all ‘freakans’ or ‘freakathis’ are stoners. “We dress up for ourselves, not society. People do misjudge us for dressing differently. Some rush to the conclusion that we are all potheads,” quips Rishin R. “Maybe some. But, making a sweeping judgment is unfair. Not that we care!”

Alappuzha native Anamika S, a self-proclaimed ‘freakathi’ on campus, juts in: “We cannot go behind people, try to change their misconceptions. The older generation finds it hard to accept anything that is different from the ordinary. We understand that.”

‘They suspected us to be Maoists’

The ‘freakan’ style is not limited to campuses For dancer and choreographer Rinosh Surendran, his long hair is his identity. “I was fascinated by the long hair of some Hollywood actors. That’s how I started growing mine. I even coloured it yellow and red, and that grabbed a lot of attention,” says D4Dance Reloaded reality show winner.

“Sadly, some assumed I had an attitude problem. That’s okay, but once while travelling with friends to a remote area in Pathanamthitta, some residents alerted the forest officer that a suspicious gang were moving towards the forest. They suspected us to be Maoists (laughs).”

Most ‘freakans’ don’t follow any celebrities or role models. “I don’t believe there is something called a trend. Fashion differs from place to place, time to time, mood to mood,” says Habbish Rahman, a model and rapper, who flaunts bold hair colours and is seen in oversized, fluorescent hoodies.

Kerala Hairys Society

To normalise weird, wacky hairstyles, a social media group The Kerala Hairys Society aka ‘Mudiyanmar’ was formed about three years ago. “From lengthy to partly grown hair tangled in dreadlocks to even styles inspired by Korean bands such as BTS, Kerala has them all,” says tattoo artist Arjun B S, an admins of the club.

“Earlier, people looked at us like strange beings, now there is some acceptance. We grow our hair because we love it, and don’t bother about criticism. It also takes time to grow and take care of it.”

Yoga trainer Janani Jayprakash exudes the same spirit. “I have dreadlocks and tattoos. I just felt like it, and I did it. I was not inspired by anyone. And I don’t feel that it is ‘abnormal’,” she says.

‘Do you bathe?’

Piercing and tattooing, too, have been viewed as a ‘freakan thing’, especially when the designs and studs breach conventional norms. Interior designer Vivek Vijayan has four tattoos a snake on his hand, a triquetra on his nape, an Aries sign on his leg and a flower of life on his chest. Many people consider me crazy. Some assume people like me are hoodlums,” he says. “Well, this is my style, and I love it.”

Choreographer, actor Jeevan Lyssy agrees, adding his dreadlocks helped him bag roles in films.

“People look at me strangely. Some ask funny questions like, ‘Do you bathe?’ That’s all part of the game. I was always fascinated by Bob Marley. Since I had curly hair, I got a knot and I maintained it like that,” says Jeevan, who has piercings on his ears (earplug style), nose bridge and septum.