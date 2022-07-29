Mohit Chauhan's latest track stars real-life couple Sara and Shantanu

Playback Singer Mohit Chauhan’s latest romantic track Baarish Banke Aana features real-life couple Sara Khan and Shantanu Raje in the music video which is released on July 29, 2022.While Sara is happy to work with her boyfriend, Mohit asserts that his latest song will connect with the audience and their emotions.

Sara says: "This is the first music video Shantanu and I are working on together and I am excited about it. When I first heard the song, I instantly fell in love with the melody and felt connected (sic)."

"I knew we would fit perfectly for the song and I am thrilled to share the frame with Shantanu. He was an amazing co-actor and we hope that the audience is going to love and appreciate all the hard work we've put in creating it (sic)."

Also read: Here's why actor Vijay Varma said 'yes' to acting alongside Alia Bhatt in 'Darlings'

Furthermore, Mohit talks about the song and adds: "The track presents a soulful rendition, portraying an emotion between hearts. The song goes deep into the character's thoughts and I am glad I got to bring the same flavour to the song. I am looking forward to seeing the reaction from the audience to the song (sic)."

The song is produced by Ajay Jain and Kumar Abhishek and is penned by Amit and Sam, the music video is directed by Aman Prajapat and the music is given by Sugat Dhanvijay.

Song Baarish Banke Aana is released on July 29, 2022 on all streaming platforms.

Mohit has also sang other popular songs like Tum Se Hi, Kun Faya Kun, Pee Loon, Tune Jo Na Kaha, Tujhe Bhula Diya.

Also read: Musician Shayan Chowdhury Arnob is currently focusing on the first season of Coke Studio Bangla