Singer Shawn Mendes cancels world tour to prioritise mental health

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes cancelled the remaining part of his world tour around North America, the United Kingdom and Europe; the announcement was made by Shawn via a written statement released by him on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

In the statement, he wrote, “As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being on the road would take on me. I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away. After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally to ground myself and come back stronger. (sic)”

Also read: Shawn Mendes releases breakup track 'It'll Be Okay' following split with Camila Cabello

He continued, “I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe. We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority. This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey. (sic)”

The tour titled ‘Wonder: The World’ began on June 27 in Portland, Ore. On July 8, Shawn announced that he would be taking a three-week break from the tour, according to media sources – the announcement preceded the recent cancellation of the entire tour.

Also read: Shawn Mendes scores highest career debut with new song, hits 21 million views on first day

This was Shawn’s first tour after the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 23-year-old is best known for songs like I Know What You Did Last Summer, If I Can't Have You, In My Blood, Mercy, Senorita, Stitches, Treat You Better and There's Nothing Holding Me Back.

Shawn is not the first musician to open up about his struggles with mental health. Nischay Parekh, the vocalist from the Indian dream pop duo Parekh and Singh has to cancel his 2019 Science City Tour due to his struggles with anxiety and depression, as reported by media sources.

In 2016 Kanye West was on tour promoting his album Saint Pablo; what started off with some fan-favourite concerts soon turned into a string of performances which saw Kanye break out into long rants during shows. In October, he walked off stage when he got to know that his then-wife Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint. Media sources reported that Kanye was struggling with his mental health at the time.